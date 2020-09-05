site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Game 2 lineup
LeMahieu isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
LeMahieu will get a game off after going 2-for-5 with one run in the first game of the twin bill. Thairo Estrada will start at second base.
