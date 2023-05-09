site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeMahieu is absent from the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Athletics, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
It looks to be a simple day of rest for LeMahieu. Oswaldo Cabrera will handle third base for the Yankees.
