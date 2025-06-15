LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

LeMahieu started the first two games of the series but will take a seat for Sunday's finale. The veteran infielder has carried a hot bat during the first half of June, as he is batting .382 (13-for-34) with two doubles, one homer and a 5:5 BB:K through 11 games this month. Oswald Peraza will step in at the keystone and bat ninth versus Boston righty Brayan Bello.