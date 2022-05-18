site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Wednesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
May 18, 2022
4:11 pm ET
LeMahieu isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles.
LeMahieu will get his first day off since May 8 after he went 1-for-12 with two RBI, a run, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Gleyber Torres will start at second base and bat fifth.
