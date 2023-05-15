site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not playing Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Blue Jays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The veteran infielder appears to be receiving a routine day off. Oswaldo Cabrera will handle third base while LeMahieu rides the bench.
