LeMahieu (foot) on Wednesday didn't rule out being ready for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu is dealing with a bone bruise on his right foot which is causing plenty of discomfort. The Yankees have only five more Grapefruit League games after tonight's contest and it doesn't sound like LeMahieu is a given to play in any of them. However, the 35-year-old said Wednesday that he's "had plenty of at-bats" and is "pretty much ready" for the start of the season. If the team opts to hold LeMahieu out for a bit, Oswaldo Cabrera would be in line for third base duties.