Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not starting Wednesday

LeMahieu (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

He'll stay on the bench for a third consecutive game while continuing to recover from the low-grade groin strain he sustained over the weekend against the Red Sox. Though the Yankees are labeling him as day-to-day, LeMahieu hasn't been used off the bench in either of the past two games, perhaps suggesting that a trip to the injured list is still under consideration. Gio Urshela will once again cover third base in LeMahieu's stead.