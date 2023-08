LeMahieu went 1-for-3 in a loss to Atlanta on Monday.

LeMahieu returned to action after missing a week due to a calf injury. The veteran played first base and collected a single before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning with the game out of reach for New York. LeMahieu has had a rough season at the plate, slashing .241/.315/.372 with eight homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs and a career-worst 22.8 percent strikeout rate.