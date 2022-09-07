LeMahieu is dealing with a toe injury and is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu previously sat out Monday's 5-2 win in the series opener, but he was believed to be receiving a routine maintenance day before manager Aaron Boone disclosed Wednesday that the veteran infielder was nursing the toe injury. According to Boone, LeMahieu is meeting with a specialist Wednesday, but the 34-year-old could be available in some capacity for the second game of the twin bill if he receives favorable feedback on his injury. Gleyber Torres will fill in for LeMahieu at the keystone in Game 1.