LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs during Saturday's 6-4 win over the Tigers.

The 32-year-old continues to serve as a strong leadoff batter for New York and notched his first stolen base of the season Saturday. LeMahieu is on a modest five-game hit streak in which he is 8-for-20 with one double, four walks and seven runs.