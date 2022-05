LeMahieu is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees.

LeMahieu will receive some routine maintenance after he played all nine innings at third base in the Yankees' 2-1 win in Game 1 while going 1-for-4 at the plate. Josh Donaldson, who rested in Game 1, will replace LeMahieu at the hot corner in the nightcap.