Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Guardians, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
LeMahieu will take a seat after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will take over at third base and bat seventh against Cleveland.
