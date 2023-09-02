LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 victory against Houston.

LeMahieu opened the new month in good form, swatting Justin Verlander's second pitch of the game over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer. The long ball continued LeMahieu's recent power surge -- he's gone deep six times over his past 10 contests after slugging just eight homers over his initial 104 games of the campaign. The veteran is now up to 14 home runs on the year, the most since he hit a career-high 26 long balls in his first season as a Yankee in 2019.