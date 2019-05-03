LeMahieu (knee) is out of the lineup against the Twins on Friday.

The infielder said earlier in the week he was feeling "really close" to being able to make his return, but he'll miss at least one more game as he continues to deal with knee inflammation. Giovanny Urshela will man the hot corner, where LeMahieu had been regularly starting in the absence of Miguel Andujar (shoulder).

