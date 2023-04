Yankees manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Guardians due to quadricep tightness, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu initially looked like he was getting a day off Wednesday for routine maintenance, but Boone clarified that the infielder is day-to-day with an injury. Isiah Kiner-Falefa gets the start at the hot corner Wednesday, and he'll likely see the bulk of the reps at third base if LeMahieu misses additional contests.