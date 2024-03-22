LeMahieu (foot) played catch on the field Friday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
LeMahieu went through some light running drills Thursday and continues to ease back into activities as he recovers from a bone bruise in his right foot. The 35-year-old wouldn't be ready to play if the season started, but the hope remains that he'll feel well enough to give it a go once Opening Day arrives.
More News
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Goes through light footwork•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not ruling out Opening Day•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Status for Opening Day TBD•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Could miss multiple days•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Gets X-rays on left foot•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Could be favorite to hit leadoff•