Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Plays hero in extras

LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a run Thursday in the Yankees' 8-4 win over the Rays in 10 innings.

LeMahieu picked a good time to supply his first hit of the day, as his two-run base hit to left field in the top of the 10th helped break at 3-3 tie. The Yankees' leadoff hitter has reached base in all but one of his last 10 starts, delivering a monstrous 1.451 OPS during that span while accruing 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 15 runs.