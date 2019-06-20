Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Posts another multi-hit game

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 12-1 win against Tampa Bay.

LeMahieu has multiple hits in four of the last five games and is 9-for-23 with nine runs scored and five RBI in that stretch. The 30-year-old is slashing .315/.360/.459 with 16 doubles and eight home runs through 68 games in his first season with the Yankees.