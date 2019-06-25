Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Posts four-hit day

LeMahieu went 4-for-4 with two runs and a walk in the Yankees' 10-8 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday.

LeMahieu continued his red-hot hitting, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and posting his first four-hit day in pinstripes, giving him seven knocks in his last eight at-bats. The torrid stretch has the veteran's slash line up to .331/.380/.495 to go along with 10 homers and 51 RBI through 293 at-bats.