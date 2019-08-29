Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Posts fourth straight two-hit game

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a walk, solo home run, two RBI and two runs in a 7-3 victory against the Mariners on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has lost his lead in the AL batting title race, but he's hardly slumping with a .335 average. LeMahieu has posted four straight multi-hit games to bring his average up a few more points too. He also already has a new career high in home runs and RBI and should accomplish the same in the runs department. LeMahieu has 23 home runs, 89 RBI, 93 runs and four steals in 499 at-bats this season.