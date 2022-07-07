LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

LeMahieu's two RBI came on a single in the first inning where he sent Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa home. LeMahieu came around to score in the eighth on an Aaron Judge homer, then again in the ninth thanks to an Aaron Hicks homer. He also added a steal, his fourth of the year. LeMahieu has two steals already this month after picking up just one in June. The second baseman is batting .333 in July after Wednesday's three-hit outing. He has four hits in his last two games and is now slashing .267/.368/.406 on the season.