LeMahieu (illness) has not ruled out the possibility of playing on Opening Day but admits that such a scenario may not be realistic, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

LeMahieu rejoined the Yankees on Friday after an extended absence due to testing positive for COVID-19, but it is unclear whether he'll have enough time to be game-ready by Opening Day. The 32-year-old indicated that he believes he'll be able to play "pretty soon thereafter" if he misses the Yankees' first game, so his return looks to be imminent. If LeMahieu does need to sit out at the start of the season, look for Tyler Wade or Thairo Estrada to fill his spot in the starting lineup.