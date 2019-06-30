Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Racks up five RBI
LeMahieu went 4-for-6 with two runs scored, five RBI and a double in Saturday's 17-13 win over the Red Sox.
LeMahieu now has a 13-game hit streak in which he is 27-for-56 and has five straight multi-hit performances. The 30-year-old is slashing .342/.390/.528 with 12 homers and is hitting a blistering .486 in 70 at-bats with runners in scoring position.
