Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Racks up five RBI

LeMahieu went 4-for-6 with two runs scored, five RBI and a double in Saturday's 17-13 win over the Red Sox.

LeMahieu now has a 13-game hit streak in which he is 27-for-56 and has five straight multi-hit performances. The 30-year-old is slashing .342/.390/.528 with 12 homers and is hitting a blistering .486 in 70 at-bats with runners in scoring position.