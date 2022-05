LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a walk in a 15-7 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

LeMahieu began the game with a double and came around to score on a Giancarlo Stanton homer. That set the tone for the Yankees, who finished with a season-high 15 runs. LeMahieu notched his second three-hit game of the campaign and has gone 6-for-13 with six runs, four doubles and two walks over his past three contests.