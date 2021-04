LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

LeMahieu entered this game on a 2-for-20 slump, but he bounced back in a big way and reached base three times -- tying a season-high mark for him in that category. The second baseman is having a slow start to the season, though, and he's hitting just .262 with a .704 OPS thus far -- that average would rank as a career-worst mark for him excluding his rookie year in 2011.