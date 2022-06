LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base in Monday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.

LeMahieu walked and scored in both the fifth and seventh innings Monday. He also stole his second base of the year and his first since May 2. After hitting .229 in May, the veteran infielder is 22-for-82 (.268) with 16 runs scored and six extra-base hits in 23 games this month. LeMahieu is slashing .261/.256/.403 on the year.