LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

LeMahieu crossed the plate on Giancarlo Stanton's grand slam in the fifth inning, then knocked in a run of his own on a sixth-inning single. The veteran second baseman has a .474 OBP so far this season as the leadoff hitter in a strong Yankees lineup.