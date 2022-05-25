LeMahieu (wrist) had an MRI come back clean and received a cortisone injection Tuesday, and he is expected back in the lineup within a day or two, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to left wrist discomfort, and the team didn't waste any time getting him treatment for the injury. LeMahieu seems unlikely to be available for Wednesday's series finale versus Baltimore, but he could return to action during the upcoming four-game set in Tampa Bay, which begins Thursday.