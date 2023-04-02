LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The veteran infielder batted leadoff in the first two games of the season and will take a seat for the series finale after going 2-for-8 with a double, an RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will enter the lineup in LeMahieu's place while Gleyber Torres takes over atop the order.
