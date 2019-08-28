Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Registers another multi-hit game

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Seattle.

LeMahieu has collected exactly two hits in four of his last five games and has notched multiple base knocks 13 times in August. That gives him 53 multi-hit games on the season, tied for the major-league lead. He also ranks second in baseball with a .333 batting average while swatting 22 homers and driving in 87 RBI in his initial campaign with the Yankees.

