Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Rejoins lineup Friday

LeMahieu (groin) is leading off and starting at second base Friday against the Red Sox.

LeMahieu hasn't played since July 26 due to the minor groin strain, but he'll return to the lineup as expected Friday. The 31-year-old finished July with a .282/.341/.449 slash line over 19 games in July.

More News
Our Latest Stories