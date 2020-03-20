Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Remains at training complex
LeMahieu is participating in baseball drills and working out at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.
While some Yankee players and coaches have elected to go home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, LeMahieu suggested that he will remain in Florida for some time in order to take advantage of the pleasant weather and major-league workout facilities. There is a psychological benefit to remaining around the complex as well. "Personally, it keeps me sane. At least work out and do some baseball stuff," LeMahieu stated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 191-200
We all love a bargain, and at this stage those with solid attention spans can find some gems.