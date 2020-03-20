Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Remains at training complex

LeMahieu is participating in baseball drills and working out at the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

While some Yankee players and coaches have elected to go home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, LeMahieu suggested that he will remain in Florida for some time in order to take advantage of the pleasant weather and major-league workout facilities. There is a psychological benefit to remaining around the complex as well. "Personally, it keeps me sane. At least work out and do some baseball stuff," LeMahieu stated.