site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-dj-lemahieu-remains-out-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
LeMahieu isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.
LeMahieu didn't start in Friday's nightcap, and he'll remain on the bench Saturday. Tyler Wade will start at second base with Thairo Eastrada starting at third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read