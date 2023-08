LeMahieu (calf) isn't in the Yankees' lineup Sunday against Miami.

LeMahieu's sore right calf will keep him out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game Sunday, but the veteran third baseman will be available off the bench and could return to the lineup Monday against Atlanta, per Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will continue to start at third base, allowing Billy McKinney to man left field.