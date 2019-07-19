Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Resting for Game 2

LeMahieu isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays.

LeMahieu will take a seat for the nightcap after going 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Game 1. Gleyber Torres draws the start at the keystone and will hit sixth with LeMahieu out of the mix.

More News
Our Latest Stories