Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Resting Friday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

LeMahieu started the last 24 games for the Yankees but receives the day off while slugger Aaron Judge (oblique) makes his return from the injured list. Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela will start at second and third base Friday, respectively.

