Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Resting Wednesday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

LeMahieu will just be getting some maintenance after starting in nine of the Yankees' last 10 games following his return from a minor groin strain. Thairo Estrada, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day, will fill LeMahieu's spot in the infield. Estrada will start at second base and batt ninth in the series finale.