LeMahieu (illness) was on the field at the Yankees' facility Friday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

It was reported earlier this week the veteran infielder was expected to rejoin the Yankees soon, and it appears he's now cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols. LeMahieu tested positive for the virus in early July but was reportedly symptomatic, and he'll now have less than a week to build up for Thursday's season opener against the Nationals. The 32-year-old's workout progress the next couple days figures to play a prominent role in determining his availability for Opening Day.