Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Retreats to bench
LeMahieu isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
LeMahieu returned from the injured list for Friday's series opener against the Orioles, but he went 0-for-3 in the loss. Gleyber Torres will draw the start at the keystone and bat third Saturday.
