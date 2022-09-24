LeMahieu (toe) remains unable to play, and it's not clear when or if he'll be able to return this season, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

There was some optimism earlier this week that LeMahieu could potentially return to action during this weekend's homestand versus Boston, but the veteran infielder still hasn't been able to swing at 100 percent during batting practice. He has indicated that he's feeling better but has also explained that he isn't able to play in his current state. Manager Aaron Boone hasn't ruled out the possibility of LeMahieu returning during next week's three-game series in Toronto, but that sounds like an unlikely scenario given LeMahieu's continuing inability to move past the injury. Boone acknowledged the uncertainty of LeMahieu's timeframe for a return, calling the injury a "great unkown" and saying, "It's been a really tricky injury to get our arms around. What treatments we can do, if and when you can do a shot, things like that. We'll see."