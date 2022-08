LeMahieu (toe) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Thursday against the Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old sat out the last three games after exiting Sunday's contest with inflammation in his right big toe, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Wednesday and is now back in the starting nine. LeMahieu was mired in a 1-for-18 slump prior to the absence and will look to get back on track after receiving a couple days off to get healthy.