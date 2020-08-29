LeMahieu (thumb) will be activated off the injured list and bat leadoff Saturday against the Mets, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

LeMahieu has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a sprained left thumb but will officially make his return to the lineup Saturday. There was already speculation that he could return at some point this weekend, and it holds true as the Yankees will get one of their best all-around hitters back. The team is currently riding a seven-game losing streak and need players like LeMahieu to step up and provide some sort of spark to get the team back to its winning ways.