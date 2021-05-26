LeMahieu is batting leadoff and playing first base in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
He missed just one game while on paternity leave. LeMahieu has fallen into a cold, 2-for-18 stretch in his last five games, but has the potential for a solid performance against Toronto starter Alek Manoah, who makes his MLB debut Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Moves to paternity list•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Absent for birth of child•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Sits Saturday afternoon•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Collects season-high three RBI•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Blasts two home runs in loss•