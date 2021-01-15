LeMahieu and the Yankees agreed to a six-year, $90 million deal Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
LeMahieu has reached an entirely new level in his two years with the Yankees, hitting .336/.386/.536 overall, a significant step up from the .299/.352/.408 line he produced in seven years for the Rockies while calling Coors Field home. The deal will pay the veteran for his age-32 through age-37 seasons, so some age-related regression is to be expected, but $15 million per year is quite a cheap price to pay for the MVP candidate he's been so far during his time in the Bronx. He should look like a steal for at least the early part of the contract.