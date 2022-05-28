site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Returns to lineup
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu (wrist) is starting Saturday against the Rays.
LeMahieu missed the last four games due to left wrist discomfort, but he'll start at third base and lead off Saturday. Over his last three games, he's gone 0-for-9.
