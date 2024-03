LeMahieu (foot) did some light running and fielded some grounders Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said afterward that it was "a good sign" for LeMahieu but added that the infielder has "still got a ways to go" before he will be ready to play in games. It's going to be a close call for LeMahieu's Opening Day readiness as he works his way back from a bone bruise in his right foot.