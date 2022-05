LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles for undisclosed reasons.

LeMahieu was on the bench Monday but was originally supposed to lead off and play third base Tuesday. Aaron Hicks will jump up into the leadoff spot in his absence, while Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup at the hot corner. Whether LeMahieu is dealing with anything which could develop into a long-term absence is not yet clear.