LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 10-2 win over Cleveland.

LeMahieu had a 10-game hitting streak heading into Sunday's matchup, but he had just three runs and three RBI during that time. However, he was more effective at producing runs during the blowout win over the Guardians since he stepped up with two extra-base hits. The 33-year-old has a .924 OPS with two homers, three doubles, seven RBI and five runs in 15 games this year.