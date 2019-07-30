Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Sits again Tuesday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

LeMahieu hasn't played since Friday while dealing with a low-grade groin strain. He's been considered day-to-day, but the fact that he's still not ready to go following Monday's scheduled off day is at least mildly concerning. Gio Urshela starts at third base in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories