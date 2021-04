LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

He'll exit the lineup for the second time in 21 games this season in what's most likely a maintenance day. After hitting an even .300 through his first 15 starts, LeMahieu has fallen into a minor slump of late, going 2-for-17 in the past four contests. Rougned Odor checks into the lineup at second base in LeMahieu's stead.